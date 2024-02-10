Sports

    Canadian women's water polo team inches closer to Olympic qualification at worlds

    Canada's goalkeeper Jessica Gaudreault blocks a shot during the women's water polo gold medal match against the United States at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP -Matias Delacroix Canada's goalkeeper Jessica Gaudreault blocks a shot during the women's water polo gold medal match against the United States at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP -Matias Delacroix
    Canada's women's water polo team has inched one step closer to a potential Olympic qualification.

    Canada defeated New Zealand 14-12 in the round of 16 at the aquatics world championships on Saturday to advance into the quarterfinals. Canada will next face Spain on Monday for a spot in the semifinals.

    The Canadians need to finish among the top two teams that have yet to qualify for this summer's Paris Olympics in order to book their ticket.

    Of the eight teams left at worlds, only Hungary and Italy remain having not yet qualified for the Games alongside Canada. 

    Italy faces Greece, while Hungary takes on the Netherlands in Monday's quarterfinals. 

    Canada ended the preliminary phase of the tournament on Thursday with a 2-1 record after the team’s lone loss came by a 12-8 score at the hands of Italy. As a result, Canada finished second in Group D.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2024.

