Canadian women's under-18 hockey team falls just short against Americans
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 7, 2019 9:34AM EST
OBIHIRO, Japan -- The United States edged Canada 3-2 in the second game for both teams on Monday at the world under-18 women's hockey championship.
Julia Gosling and Laura Cote scored for Canada (1-0-1-0), which couldn't hold on to a 2-0 lead.
Abbey Murphy, with two, and Dominique Petrie scored for the U.S. (2-0-0-0).
Raygan Kirk made 20 saves for Canada, while Skylar Vetter blocked 18 for the U.S.
Canada returns to action on Tuesday against Russia.