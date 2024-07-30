Sports

    • Canadian women's rugby sevens team wins silver medal after loss to New Zealand

    Canada's Asia Hogan-Rochester celebrates after her side won the women's quarterfinal Rugby Sevens match between France and Canada at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France, Monday, July 29, 2024. (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi / AP Photo) Canada's Asia Hogan-Rochester celebrates after her side won the women's quarterfinal Rugby Sevens match between France and Canada at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France, Monday, July 29, 2024. (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi / AP Photo)
    Canada has earned the silver medal in women's rugby sevens at the Paris Olympics following a 19-12 loss to New Zealand in the final.

    More to come...

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2024.

