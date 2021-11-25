Canadian women's rugby sevens team opens new World Series season in Dubai

Canada's Alysha Corrigan, front left, passes the ball as Britain's Megan Jones grabs her during a women's HSBC Canada Sevens rugby match in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press) Canada's Alysha Corrigan, front left, passes the ball as Britain's Megan Jones grabs her during a women's HSBC Canada Sevens rugby match in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

MORE SPORTS NEWS