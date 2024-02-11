Canadian women grab bronze in 4x100 freestyle relay at aquatics worlds

Canada's women's 4x100-metre freestyle relay team earned bronze on Sunday at the world aquatics championships.

The quartet of Rebecca Smith, Sarah Fournier, Katerine Savard and Taylor Ruck finished with a time of three minutes 37.95 seconds.

The Netherlands (3:36.61) narrowly edged Australia (3:36.93) for gold.

It was Canada's third medal of the world championships. Artistic swimmer Jacqueline Simoneau won gold in the women's free solo event on Tuesday and silver in the women's solo technical competition on Feb. 3.

In women's 200 medley action, Canadians Sydney Pickrem and Ashley McMillan both qualified for Monday's final.

Pickrem had the second-best time among all semifinalists at 2:08.76, only behind American Kate Douglass (2:08.41). McMillan had a time of 2:12.23.