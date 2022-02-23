Canadian women exit Arnold Clark Cup on losing note but with plenty of positives

Spain's Alexia Putellas, left, and Germany's Lena Oberdorf battle for the ball during the Arnold Clark Cup soccer match between Germany and Spain at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesborough, England, Thursday Feb. 17, 2022. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP) Spain's Alexia Putellas, left, and Germany's Lena Oberdorf battle for the ball during the Arnold Clark Cup soccer match between Germany and Spain at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesborough, England, Thursday Feb. 17, 2022. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS