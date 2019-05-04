

The Canadian Press





MADRID - Young Canadian tennis stars Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime will square off for the second time at the tour level in the opening round of the Mutua Madrid Open.

The longtime friends ended up in the same bracket in Saturday's draw for the ATP Masters 1000 clay-court event.

It was not a favourable draw for the Canadians as the winner will face No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal, who gets a first-round bye, in the second round. Nadal, of Spain, is considered the best clay-court player in the world.

The main draw starts Sunday. The Auger-Aliassime-Shapovalov meeting in Madrid comes four years after they led Canada to the Junior Davis Cup title in the same city.

The 20-year-old Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., is ranked 20th in the world, 10 spots ahead of the 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime of Montreal.

The first tour-level meeting between the two was a memorable first-round match at last year's U.S. Open, with Auger-Aliassime retiring after falling behind 7-5, 5-7, 4-1 on a muggy day in New York.