Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu has pulled out of the upcoming Adelaide International outdoor hard court tournament with a leg injury.

News of Andreescu's decision came two days after she was defeated by Marie Bouzkova in the semifinals of the Phillip Island Trophy tournament in Melbourne.

Andreescu returned to action at the Australian Open earlier this month after a 15-month absence from the WTA Tour.

The 20-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., suffered a torn meniscus in her left knee in October 2019, then focused on training last year rather than a return to the WTA Tour once it resumed after a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andreescu was defeated in the second round of the Australian Open by Taiwanese veteran Hsieh Su-Wei, but the world No. 9 followed her ouster from the first Grand Slam of the year by putting together a nice run at the Phillip Island event.

"After coming back from 15 months (off) and playing long, tough matches, I'm dealing with a lower body issue," Andreescu said in a statement released by Adelaide International organizers. "I want to think about the rest of the season so I'm pulling out of Adelaide."