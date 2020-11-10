Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu is planning to make her long-awaited return to the WTA Tour this January in Australia.

The 20-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., hasn't played a competitive match since suffering a knee injury just over a year ago at the WTA Finals in China.

“Being away from the court for so long has not been easy for me but I am excited to share that I will be returning to the court in 2021, starting with the Australian swing and the Australian Open,” Andreescu said. “I am feeling really good about the progress I've made during my time off, and I'm ready to get back to competing and doing what I love.”

The first Grand Slam of the 2021 campaign is set to begin in Jan. 18 at Melbourne Park. Other tournaments in the so-called 'Australian swing' have yet to finalize dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson at the Octagon agency, who provided an email with a quote from Andreescu on her 2021 plans, said a decision on tournament entries for the swing had not been made. Andreescu was not available for an interview.

A WTA Tour spokesperson said the 2021 WTA Tour calendar was still being finalized and would likely be released in the next few weeks.