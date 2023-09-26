Sports

    • Canadian tennis great Daniel Nestor back on Hall of Fame ballot

    NEWPORT, R.I. -

    Canadian tennis great Daniel Nestor was one of six players named to the ballot for the 2023 class of the International Tennis Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

    Nestor is one of five returning players to the ballot, along with Cara Black, Ana Ivanovic, Carlos Moya and Flavia Pennetta.

    First-time nominee Leander Paes, the owner of 18 Grand Slam titles in men's doubles or mixed doubles, is the first Asian man to be nominated in the player category

    Nestor is an eight-time Grand Slam doubles champion and four-time mixed doubles Grand Slam winner in a career that spanned from 1991 to 2018.

    The 51-year-old also won Olympic gold in 2000 and was the top-ranked doubles player for over 100 weeks. He won four ATP Tour finals doubles titles and was the first player to win 1,000 ATP doubles matches.

    The ballot for 2024 also includes two contributor category candidates: Vijay Amritraj and journalist Richard Evans.

