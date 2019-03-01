Canadian teen Auger-Aliassime downs Ramos-Vinolas, advances to Sao Paulo quarters
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime returns the ball to Italy's Fabio Fognini at the Rio Open tennis tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 1, 2019 6:00AM EST
SAO PAOLO, Brazil -- Montreal teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime continued his impressive run on clay courts Thursday with a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5) win over Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas at the Brasil Open.
Auger-Aliassime, currently ranked 60th on the ATP Tour, fired 16 aces in the match that took two hours 10 minutes to complete.
The 18-year-old Canadian won 85 per cent of first-serve points but only 40 per cent on second serve.
But Auger-Aliassime kept the pressure on his veteran opponent. Though he only broke Ramos-Vinolas once, he had eight break-point opportunities against the Spaniard.
Ramos-Vinolas, a former world No. 17 currently ranked 86th, converted one of his two break-point chances.
Auger-Aliassime will face Laslo Djere in the quarterfinals after the Serbian downed Malek Jaziri of Tunisia 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (2).
Djere defeated Auger-Aliassime in the final of the Rio Open last week.