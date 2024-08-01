Sports

    • Canada's McIntosh wins gold in 200m butterfly at Paris Games

    File: Summer McIntosh, of Canada, competes during a heat in the women's 200-meter butterfly at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024 (Matthias Schrader / The Associated Press) File: Summer McIntosh, of Canada, competes during a heat in the women's 200-meter butterfly at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024 (Matthias Schrader / The Associated Press)
    Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh won her second Olympic gold medal in Paris with a victory in the women's 200-metre butterfly.

    McIntosh also won the 400-metre individual medley and was a silver medallist in the 400-metre freestyle.

    The 17-year-old from Toronto joined George Hodgson in 1972 and Alex Baumann in 1984 among Canadian swimmers who achieved double gold at an Olympic Games.

    McIntosh's time of two minutes 3.03 seconds was an Olympic record.

    Regan Smith of the United States took silver in 2:03.84 and China's Zhang Yufei was the bronze medallist in 2:05.09.

    McIntosh isn't done chasing medals in Paris. She races in a freestyle relay later Thursday and will also compete in the 200-metre individual medley.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024. 

    Olympics gymnastics latest: Simone Biles becomes oldest women's gymnastics champ since 1952

    Simone Biles, fresh off leading the U.S. women’s gymnastics team back to the gold medal in team competition, is back on the mat today for the Paris Olympics all-around finals. The 27-year-old is attempting to become the oldest women’s all-around champion since 1952, taking on a field that includes Brazilian star Rebeca Andrade and defending Olympic champion Sunisa Lee.

    Montreal hair salon caters to women with face or head coverings

    Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.

