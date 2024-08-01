Canada's McIntosh wins gold in 200m butterfly at Paris Games

Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh won her second Olympic gold medal in Paris with a victory in the women's 200-metre butterfly.

McIntosh also won the 400-metre individual medley and was a silver medallist in the 400-metre freestyle.

The 17-year-old from Toronto joined George Hodgson in 1972 and Alex Baumann in 1984 among Canadian swimmers who achieved double gold at an Olympic Games.

McIntosh's time of two minutes 3.03 seconds was an Olympic record.

Regan Smith of the United States took silver in 2:03.84 and China's Zhang Yufei was the bronze medallist in 2:05.09.

McIntosh isn't done chasing medals in Paris. She races in a freestyle relay later Thursday and will also compete in the 200-metre individual medley.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024.