Sports

    • Canadian swimmer Sebastian Massabie wins gold at Paralympics in 50m freestyle

    Sebastian Massabie competes in the finals of the S4100M Freestyle finals with a 5th place finish at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France on August 30, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - CANADIAN PARALYMPIC COMMITTEE) Sebastian Massabie competes in the finals of the S4100M Freestyle finals with a 5th place finish at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France on August 30, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - CANADIAN PARALYMPIC COMMITTEE)
    Share

    Canadian swimmer Sebastian Massabie has set a new world record while claiming gold at the Paralympics.

    Massabie, 19, who was born in Toronto but now lives in Surrey, B.C., finished with a time of 35.61 seconds in the men's S4 50-meter freestyle event on Friday.

    That time broke his previous Paralympic record of 36.95, set in Friday morning's heats, and smashed the world record of 36.25, set by Israel's Ami Omer Dadaon in 2022.

    Japan's Takayuki Suzuki grabbed silver (36.85), while Dadaon took bronze (37.11).

    The gold is Massabie's first career Paralympic medal in his debut at the Games.

    "Everything. "It means everything to me," Massabie said when asked what swimming means to him after the race.

    Massabie, who has cerebral palsy affecting his left side, finished fifth in the 100 freestyle and sixth in the 200 freestyle earlier in the Paralympics.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News