Sports

Canadian swimmer Pickrem wins 200 medley silver at world championships

Sydney Pickrem of Canada holds up her silver medal after competing in the Women's 200m Individual Medley Final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Sydney Pickrem of Canada holds up her silver medal after competing in the Women's 200m Individual Medley Final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Share

Canada's Sydney Pickrem swam to a silver medal in the women's 200-metre medley Monday at the world aquatics championships.

Pickrem, who was born in Florida to parents from Halifax, finished with a personal best time of two minutes 8.56 seconds.

Kate Douglass of the United States (2:07.05) won gold and Yu Yiting of China (2:09.01) took bronze.

It's Canada's second swimming medal of the world championships after the 4x100 relay team picked up a bronze on Sunday.

Canada now has four medals overall in Doha, with Montreal's Jacqueline Simoneau winning a gold and silver in artistic swimming last week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2024

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'We paid too much': Canada's AG blasts CBSA over ArriveCan app

Canada's auditor general has found that those involved in the contracting, development and implementation of the controversial ArriveCan application showed a 'glaring disregard' for basic management practices. The report pegs the cost of the app at $59.5 million.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News