Canadian swimmer Pickrem wins 200 medley silver at world championships

Canada's Sydney Pickrem swam to a silver medal in the women's 200-metre medley Monday at the world aquatics championships.

Pickrem, who was born in Florida to parents from Halifax, finished with a personal best time of two minutes 8.56 seconds.

Kate Douglass of the United States (2:07.05) won gold and Yu Yiting of China (2:09.01) took bronze.

It's Canada's second swimming medal of the world championships after the 4x100 relay team picked up a bronze on Sunday.

Canada now has four medals overall in Doha, with Montreal's Jacqueline Simoneau winning a gold and silver in artistic swimming last week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2024