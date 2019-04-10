

The Canadian Press





DURHAM, N.C. -- Canada's R.J. Barrett will leave Duke University after one season and enter the 2019 NBA draft.

The six-foot-seven forward from Mississauga, Ont., made the announcement on a video posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

"It was a dream of mine to play at Duke ever since i was a young kid, it is also a dream of mine to play in the NBA and have great success there. After discussing with my family and coaches, I've decided I'll be declaring for the 2019 NBA draft," Barrett said.

School spokesman Mike DeGeorge says Barrett plans to hire an agent but has not yet chosen one.

The AP All-American averaged an Atlantic Coast Conference-best 22.6 points along with 7.6 rebounds while forming half of perhaps the nation's most potent one-two punch along with classmate and roommate Zion Williamson.

The decision came as no surprise, with Barrett projected as a lottery pick. After Barrett in February became the first Duke player since 2006 with a triple-double, coach Mike Krzyzewski said the ACC's leading scorer was only "going to be here a very short time."

He helped the Blue Devils earn a No. 1 ranking in the final AP Top 25 and claim the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Duke was knocked out by Michigan State in the East Regional final.

Barrett was Duke's most consistent scorer, scoring at least 13 points in every game with six 30-point performances. He had 33 twice -- first in his college debut against Kentucky, and then in a home loss to North Carolina after Williamson left in the opening minute with a blown-out left sneaker and a right knee sprain.

Williamson and classmate Cam Reddish have not yet announced their plans for next season. Point guard Tre Jones said earlier this week that he would return for his sophomore year.

Barrett joins a growing list of Canadians leaving the NCAA early to enter the NBA draft.

Florida State's Mfiondu Kabengele of Burlington, Ont., and Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis of Oakville, Ont., announced they will enter the NBA draft on Tuesday.

Vanderbilt's Simi Shittu of Burlington, Iowa State's Lindell Wigginton of Dartmouth, N.S., and Virginia Tech's Nickeil Alexander-Walker of Toronto also have said they will enter the NBA draft.

The draft is June 20 in New York.

-- with files from The Associated Press