Canadian star Alphonso Davies training with Bayern Munich, says he will be back soon

MUNICH -

Canadian star Alphonso Davies says he is back training with Bayern Munich and hopes to be back in action "soon" after being sidelined since early January due to symptoms of myocarditis — a mild heart condition — following a bout of COVID-19.

"'I'm happy to be back at (the Bayern training facility)," Davies said in German in an interview posted on the team website. "The rehab is going well so far. I have no problems with my muscles and heart, but I'm not at 100 per cent, yet. I'm just happy that I can train again and I'm ready for work."

Davies returned to team training with Bayern during the week. Asked about his comeback, the 21-year-old from Edmonton said: "I'm giving it my all."

"I'm working closely with the medical department and the rehab staff. And I'm training very, very hard with and without the ball. Lots of running, strength training. I hope I can soon be back helping the team."

The illness has meant Davies has not played for Canada since a pair of World Cup qualifying wins in November in Edmonton. He has been an enthusiastic observer, livestreaming on Twitch as he cheered on Canada.

The Canadian men faced Jamaica in Toronto on Sunday, looking to seal World Cup qualification. Canada coach John Herdman had said Canada Soccer had tried to strike a deal with Bayern to have Davies in camp with the team as a spectator but was unable to reach agreement.

Bayern said Jan. 5 that Davies had joined a lengthy list of players who had tested positive for COVID-19, adding the speedy fullback was well and self-isolating at home.

He was back training a week later, but his return was put on hold with Bayern reporting Jan. 14 that tests showed the Canadian was suffering from signs of myocarditis. it's a mild, temporary condition in the vast majority of cases, according to experts.

The myocarditis was detected in the followup examination that all players who have had COVID-19 undergo.

"The last four to eight weeks were very boring, and tough mentally," Davies said. "I've done a lot of music in my studio, check it out. My family was here for a long time and I've visited my girlfriend in Paris once or twice. And otherwise, waiting waiting waiting."

Davies' girlfriend is Canadian international Jordyn Huitema, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2022