Canadian speedskater Pascal Dion wins short-track bronze at World Cup
From left, silver medalist Semen Elistratov of Russia, gold medalist Hwang Dae-hon of South Korea, and bronze medalist Pascal Dion of Canada stand during the medal ceremony for the men's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track speed skating competition at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
BEIJING -
Canadian speedskater Pascal Dion won a bronze medal in the men's 1,000 metres at a World Cup Short Track competition on Sunday.
The Montreal native edged Japan's Kazuki Yoshinaga in a photo finish to claim third place in one minute 26.621 seconds. Yoshinaga was one-1000th of a second behind in fourth.
South Korea's Hwang Daeheon won gold in 1:26.020 and Russia's Semen Elistratov took the silver in 1:26.387.
Dion was the lone Canadian to race in an A final on the final day of competition at the Capital Indoor Stadium.
The competition served as a test event for the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2021.