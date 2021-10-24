Canadian speedskater Pascal Dion wins short-track bronze at World Cup

From left, silver medalist Semen Elistratov of Russia, gold medalist Hwang Dae-hon of South Korea, and bronze medalist Pascal Dion of Canada stand during the medal ceremony for the men's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track speed skating competition at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) From left, silver medalist Semen Elistratov of Russia, gold medalist Hwang Dae-hon of South Korea, and bronze medalist Pascal Dion of Canada stand during the medal ceremony for the men's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track speed skating competition at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

