Canadian speedskater Laurent Dubreuil is world champion in men's 500 metres
Laurent Dubreuil celebrates after defeating Netherlands' Dai Dai Ntab, left, in the men's 500 metres race of the World Championships Speedskating Single Distance at the Thialf ice arena in Heerenveen, Netherlands, on Feb. 12, 2021. (Peter Dejong / AP)
HEERENVEEN -- Canadian speedskater Laurent Dubreuil won a world championship in the men's 500 metres Friday.
The 28-year-old from Levis, Que., was the Canadian first to take that sprint title since Jeremy Wotherspoon in 2008.
Dubreuil posted a winning time of 34.398 seconds at Thialf arena.
Russia's Pavel Kulizhnikov was second in 34.540 and Dai Dai N'tab of the Netherlands third in 34.628.
Canada also picked up a pair of silver medals in team pursuit.
Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin and Isabelle Wiedemann and Valerie Maltais of La Baie, Que., were second in women's team pursuit.
Calgary's Ted-Jan Bloemen, Toronto's Jordan Belchos and Connor Howe of Canmore, Alta., placed second in the men's event.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2021