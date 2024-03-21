Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris healing from kneeing himself in the face, surgery

Canada to set temporary resident targets for the first time this fall
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says for the first time, Canada will set targets for the number of new temporary resident arrivals to the country.
Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris is sporting a look these days courtesy of taking his knee to his face.
The 30-year-old from Regina posted on Instagram earlier this week a video of himself spinning and twisting high above a snowy slope.
Upon landing, the video immediately cut to the snowboarder in a Revelstoke, B.C., hospital bed with a bruised eye swollen shut, crooked nose and facial cuts.
McMorris didn't quite stick the landing of a double backflip backside 180 with a nose grab. He drove his knee into his face and broke his orbital bone and his nose.
He thanked his goggles for absorbing some of the impact of his knee, saying, "because I'm not sure where my eye would be. Maybe in the back of my head."
McMorris underwent surgery Monday in Vancouver. On the brighter side, McMorris didn't sustain a serious concussion.
"When you break your orbital bone and your nose, you don't rule it out, but my symptoms on the concussion front are super-mild and I have full recollection of what went on," he said.
McMorris is a triple Olympic bronze medallist in slopestyle in 2014, 2018 and 2022. He holds the Winter X Games record for the most career medals with 23, including 11 gold. Six career gold medals in men's slopestyle is also a record.
He'd taken a step back from competition this season, although he claimed an X Games slopestyle silver medal in Aspen, Colo., in January.
McMorris was filming a Burton Red Bull film in the backcountry near Revelstoke after competing in last week's Natural Selection event.
"I took a bit too much speed at the jump," he said. "I went a little bit long. I didn't catch the transition where I probably should have and then kind of over rotated the trick I was trying, so it was a combination of things that led to it.
"Luckily, I was with amazing guides and they flew me out and got me to the hospital right away. I got X-rayed and taken awesome care of.
"The decision was that I needed to be operated on, but we needed the swelling to come down. I packed up and got out to Vancouver to see Dr. Aaron Brown who actually did my jaw when I got hurt about seven years ago."
McMorris waited until just before surgery Monday in Vancouver to post the Revelstoke video.
"I was a little bit sad then but now I'm feeling a lot better and I'm happy to have the surgery behind me and just be moving forward with the healing process," he said. "I'm lucky to to have all my lower extremities in great shape. I will be snowboarding again in four to six weeks."
McMorris is no stranger to rehabilitation.
Less than a year after flying into a B.C. backcountry tree -- the tally was left arm and jaw injuries, a ruptured spleen, fractured pelvis and ribs and collapsed left lung -- McMorris won the second of his three Olympic medals.
Near the end of a dominant season in which a snowboard magazine named him the 2016 rider of the year, McMorris broke a femur at an Air and Style event in Los Angeles.
McMorris won Canada's first medal of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, where he competed with a fractured rib sustained at the X Games less than a month earlier. He fell on his first run of the final, but nailed his second to claim bronze.
He says his current injuries will interrupt training. He's unable to continue the Burton film shoot that has shifted to Alaska.
"Definitely not my first rodeo and the rehab shouldn't be too strenuous," McMorris said
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2024.
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says for the first time, Canada will set targets for the number of new temporary resident arrivals to the country.
Members of Parliament are debating a motion of non-confidence moved by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The Canada Revenue Agency is blaming 'processing issues' after tax refunds were delayed for holders of a First Home Savings Account.
Police are investigating a 'high-speed' crash in a Victoria, B.C., intersection that sent a pickup truck careening into a city bus Wednesday night.
Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris is sporting a look these days courtesy of taking his knee to his face.
With the number of hate crimes on the rise, a man has been seen walking around Greater Sudbury, Ont., wearing a swastika, but is it illegal?
Manitoba’s premier has officially apologized to two men who were switched at birth in a Manitoba hospital more than 60 years ago.
One of the Liberals' point people on foreign policy says framing the Tories as soft on Ukraine isn't helping the country fend off Russia's invasion.
The friend of a Canadian killed in Mexico says she spoke to Gabriele Schart on the phone just moments before the woman was shot in a gas station robbery.
Canada ranks last when it comes to access to family doctors in a just-released list of 10 high-income countries.
Police are investigating a 'high-speed' crash in a Victoria, B.C., intersection that sent a pickup truck careening into a city bus Wednesday night.
Manitoba’s premier has officially apologized to two men who were switched at birth in a Manitoba hospital more than 60 years ago.
Clendon Patrick was driving down the world's longest seasonal winter road located in Ontario's Far North this week when he saw a polar bear mother and her two cubs running down the road.
A B.C. woman's attempt to sue her village for extensive flood damage to her home was shot down in Supreme Court this month.
A convicted killer who spent 51 months on the lam from a prison in Quebec — and who court documents cite as a suspect in a Montreal fire that killed seven people — has pleaded guilty to escaping custody.
The alleged murder of a 13-year-old boy by his classmates in rural northern China has shocked the nation, igniting heated debates about school bullying, juvenile crime and the plight of tens of millions of children raised in the absence of their migrant worker parents.
Rupert Murdoch's British tabloid papers bugged Prince Harry's landline phones and accessed the messages on the pager of his late mother Princess Diana, the British royal's legal team told London's High Court on Thursday.
A Texas man was arrested after boarding a Delta Air Lines flight in Salt Lake City on Sunday without a ticket by using a photo he took of another passenger's boarding pass while they were not looking, according to court documents.
A fifth former sheriff’s deputy in Mississippi was sentenced Thursday to more than 27 years in prison for breaking into a home with a group of law enforcement officers as they tortured two Black men, an act the judge called 'egregious and despicable.'
A Colorado judge on Thursday granted a defense request to delay the criminal case against two Colorado funeral home operators accused of letting nearly 200 corpses decay, in some cases for years, angering some families of the deceased who are eager for the case to be resolved.
Ireland's Simon Harris, a 37-year-old politician best known for helping steer the country's response to COVID-19, entered the contest to become its prime minister on Thursday following Leo Varadkar's shock exit.
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says for the first time, Canada will set targets for the number of new temporary resident arrivals to the country.
Members of Parliament are debating a motion of non-confidence moved by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
One of the Liberals' point people on foreign policy says framing the Tories as soft on Ukraine isn't helping the country fend off Russia's invasion.
Doctors in Boston announced Thursday they have transplanted a genetically modified pig kidney into a 62-year-old patient.
The federal Liberals are looking to introduce new restrictions on nicotine pouches, Health Minister Mark Holland announced Wednesday, saying it is part of an effort to keep addictive products out of the hands of young Canadians.
Canada ranks last when it comes to access to family doctors in a just-released list of 10 high-income countries.
The U.S. Justice Department and more than a dozen states filed a blockbuster antitrust lawsuit against Apple on Thursday, accusing the giant company of illegally monopolizing the smartphone market.
A total solar eclipse is a rare celestial event that always generates excitement, but next month's version is expected to be unusually spectacular.
Joshua Kutryk will be just the fourth Canadian take part in a long-duration mission on the International Space Station, and first to fly under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.
Football stars and podcasters Travis and Jason Kelce are looking to break a world record belonging to Quebec comedian Mike Ward.
Over the past few years, a new generation of Punjabi performers has emerged from Canada, taking the world by storm with a unique fusion of cross-cultural influences that could've only come from this country.
Richard Simmons is opening up about being diagnosed with skin cancer.
Canada's main stock index rose Thursday to scrape out a new all-time closing high, while U.S. markets continued to set their own records.
The Wall Street debut of Donald Trump’s Truth Social network could give him stock worth billions of dollars on paper. But the former president probably will not be able to cash it out right away, unless some things change.
Horses stood idle Wednesday in Victoria's inner harbour, where they normally would be busy transporting vacationers in horse-drawn carriages.
Divorce doesn't have to only be heartbreak, custody battles and bitter ex-spouses. Experts explain how you can work toward building something new in the wake.
A treasure hunter struggling with faulty equipment has unearthed a gold nugget believed to be the largest ever found in England.
Clendon Patrick was driving down the world's longest seasonal winter road located in Ontario's Far North this week when he saw a polar bear mother and her two cubs running down the road.
Shohei Ohtani's interpreter and close friend has been fired by the Los Angeles Dodgers following allegations of illegal gambling and theft from the Japanese baseball star.
Football stars and podcasters Travis and Jason Kelce are looking to break a world record belonging to Quebec comedian Mike Ward.
Toronto's Zach Edey is one to watch as March Madness kicks off this week
Police are calling on the federal government to create a 'national action plan' to combat auto theft as it becomes increasingly violent, raising concerns at the Annual Auto Theft Summit in Peel Region.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said Tuesday he is considering extending his government's fuel-tax holiday, which is set to expire at the end of June.
The Biden administration on Wednesday finalized one of the most significant pieces of its ambitious climate agenda: the strongest new tailpipe rules for passenger cars and trucks that will decisively push the U.S. auto market toward electric vehicles and hybrids.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.