Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris captures 10th X Games gold with slopestyle win

ASPEN, Colo. -

Canada's Mark McMorris returned to the top of the X Games podium Saturday, finishing first in snowboard slopestyle.

The 28-year-old Regina native has now won 22 X Games medals, including 10 gold.

Darcy Sharpe of Comox, B.C., came sixth in the event and Max Parrot of Bromont, Que., finished seventh.

All three snowboarders are set to represent Canada at the Beijing Olympics next month.

On the women's side, Megan Oldham of Parry Sound, Ont., took bronze in ski slopestyle Saturday for her second medal of the weekend.

The 20-year-old skied to silver in the women's big air event on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2022.