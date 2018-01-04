REGINA -- Canadian slotback Chris Getzlaf retired Thursday after 11 CFL seasons and two Grey Cup titles.

Getzlaf made the announcement at Mosaic Stadium, home of the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He spent the bulk of his career with his hometown team.

The two-time West all-star (2012, 2013) ends his career with 6,192 receiving yards on 414 receptions and 41 touchdowns with Hamilton, Saskatchewan and Edmonton.

The 34-year-old Regina native began his CFL career in 2007 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who drafted him in the fifth round, No. 33 overall, out of the University of Regina. Getzlaf was dealt to Saskatchewan in August 2007, spending the next nine seasons with the Riders.

Getzlaf was on Saskatchewan's practice roster for its '07 Grey Cup victory.

He joined the Eskimos prior to the 2016 season and played 26 games with the Eskimos before being released in September 2017. Getzlaf re-joined the Riders and spent time on the practice roster before being activated for their 31-20 East Division semifinal win over the Ottawa Redblacks.

That proved to be Getzlaf's last game with the Roughriders.

"That (playing with Saskatchewan) meant the world," Getzlaf told reporters during a media conference at Mosaic Stadium. "It was a chance to come home and obviously eventually spark a long career.

"To be able to play in front of friends and family and the great fans of Saskatchewan is obviously something that I'm never going to forget but something that I completely enjoyed the entire time."

Getzlaf registered 368 catches for 5,697 yards and 38 TDs with Saskatchewan, He was named the top Canadian in the Riders' 45-23 win over Hamilton in the 2013 Grey Cup final in Regina.