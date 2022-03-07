Canadian skier Alana Ramsay wins bronze in super combined at Paralympics

YANQING, China -

Canadian Alpine skier Alana Ramsay raced to her second medal at the Beijing Paralympics.

The 27-year-old Calgarian captured bronze in the women's standing super combined on Monday.

She crossed the line in two minutes 6.33 seconds, behind Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe in first and China's Zhang Mengqiu, who won silver.

Ramsay was fourth after the super-G portion of the combined with a time of 1:18.71 before skiing a 47.62 in the slalom.

Mollie Jepsen from West Vancouver, B.C., did not finish the slalom, while Michaela Gosselin of Collingwood, Ont., failed to complete the super-G.

Ramsay's third-place finish in the super combined was her second bronze medal in Beijing after finishing third in the standing super-G the day before.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2022.