Canadian skier Alana Ramsay wins bronze in super combined at Paralympics

Alana Ramsay of Canada reacts after competing in the women's super combined event at the 2022 Winter Paralympics on March 7, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Alana Ramsay of Canada reacts after competing in the women's super combined event at the 2022 Winter Paralympics on March 7, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

