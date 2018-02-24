

The Canadian Press





Canadian ski cross Olympian Dave Duncan, his wife, and his coach are under arrest in Pyeongchang after being detained for stealing a vehicle and drunk driving.

CTV News has confirmed that Duncan, his wife Maja Duncan, and manager Willy Raine were taken into custody late Friday night, after a Hummer vehicle that was left idling was allegedly stolen and driven to the athletes village.

The vehicle was found an hour later. Police allege Raine had been at the wheel, with Duncan and his wife in the back seat. One of the people in the vehicle was passed out when police arrived, The Canadian Press reports.

Police allege Raine had a blood alcohol level of 0.16 per cent. The legal limit in South Korea is 0.05 per cent.

All three are still being held for questioning.

The allegations are considered serious: drunk driving convictions in South Korea can result in imprisonment up to three years, or a large fine.

Canadian Olympic officials in Pyeongchang are refusing to comment. During a Saturday afternoon news conference to announce speedskater Kim Boutin as the country's flag-bearer for the closing ceremony, Canadian Olympic Committee CEO Chris Overholt was asked about the incident.

Overholt confirmed an incident occurred and there was an investigation underway, but wouldn't disclose any details.

"There'll be an appropriate time to do that; it's not now. It's an evolving matter," he said.

"We want to be respectful of all parties involved and when the time comes, we'll have further comment I'm sure."

Duncan, 35, came in fourth in the men's ski cross small final on Wednesday, placing him eighth overall.

Raine, 48, is the son of Canadian skiing legend Nancy Greene, who won two medals at the 1968 Grenoble Olympics and is now a Conservative senator.

CTV News’ Genevieve Beauchemin says there are many questions about how the trio found themselves outside a bar with no means of transportation back to the athletes’ village.

She says the incident has everyone talking at Canada House, where athletes and coaches are celebrating Canada’s record Winter Games medal haul.

“The story has dampened spirits somewhat,” she told CTV News Channel from Pyeongchang Saturday night.