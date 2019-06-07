Canadian roster for 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup
Team Canada's Shelina Zadorsky (4) and Christine Sinclair (12) celebrate a goal by midfielder Jessie Fleming (17) with teammates during the first half of a women's international soccer friendly against Mexico at BMO Field in Toronto, on May 18, 2019. (Cole Burston / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 7, 2019 8:00AM EDT
Canadian roster for the FIFA 2019 Women's World Cup, to be held June 6-July 7 at sites across France (with hometown and current club, if affiliated; c -- captain):
GOALKEEPERS
Sabrina D'Angelo, Welland, Ont., Vittsjo GIK (Sweden); Stephanie Labbe, Stony Plain, Alta., North Carolina Courage (NWSL); Kailen Sheridan, Whitby, Ont., Sky Blue FC (NWSL).
DEFENDERS
Lindsay Agnew, Kingston, Ont., Houston Dash (NWSL); Kadeisha Buchanan, Brampton, Ont., Olympique Lyonnais (France); Allysha Chapman, Courtice, Ont., Houston Dash (NWSL); Jenna Hellstrom, Sudbury, Ont., KIF Orebro (Sweden); Ashley Lawrence, Caledon, Ont., Paris St-Germain (France); Rebecca Quinn, Toronto, Paris FC (France); Jayde Riviere, Markham, Ont., Markham SC; Shannon Woeller, Vancouver, Eskilstuna United DFF (Sweden); Shelina Zadorsky, London, Ont., Orlando Pride (NWSL).
MIDFIELDERS
Deanne Rose, Alliston, Ont., Univ. of Florida (NCAA); Julia Grosso, Vancouver, Univ. of Texas (NCAA); Desiree Scott, Winnipeg, Utah Royals FC (NWSL); Sophie Schmidt, Abbotsford, B.C., Houston Dash (NWSL); Jessie Fleming, London, Ont., UCLA (NCAA).
FORWARDS
Janine Beckie, Littleton, Colo., Manchester City (England); Gabrielle Carle, Levis, Que., Florida State Univ. (NCAA); Jordyn Huitema, Chilliwack, B.C., Paris St-Germain (France); Adriana Leon, King City, Ont., West Ham United (England); Nichelle Prince, Ajax, Ont., Houston Dash (NWSL); c-Christine Sinclair, Burnaby, B.C., Portland Thorns (NWSL).
HEAD COACH
Kenneth Heiner-Moller