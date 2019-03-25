

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- The Toronto Blue Jays have re-signed Canadian reliever John Axford to a minor-league deal.

The native of Simcoe, Ont., was released from a minor-league deal on Saturday after being diagnosed with a stress reaction on a bone in his right elbow.

Axford is expected to continue his rehab with the Blue Jays organization before a decision is made on where he's placed for his return to the field.

Axford, 35, started the 2018 season with the Blue Jays before he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The right-hander was 4-1 with a 5.27 ERA last season.

The Blue Jays open the regular season Thursday at the Rogers Centre against the Detroit Tigers.