Canadian auto racer Raphael Lessard has signed a part-time deal with GMS Racing for the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.

The contract will see the 19-year-old native of Saint-Joseph-de-Beauce, Que., compete in 12 races, with Lessard's team seeking funding for the other 10 events on the schedule.

Lessard won his first career NASCAR trucks race last month at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. It was his first year as a full-time driver in the series, racing for the Kyle Busch Motorsports team.

Overall, Lessard had four top-five and six top-10 finishes.

The Canadian joins a GMS team that swept the top three spots in the season standings this year.

The 2021 season will kick off at Daytona Speed Week in Florida on Feb. 12.

"Finding myself with the best team of the 2020 season is unbelievable ... I can't wait to show what we can do aboard such great machines," Lessard said in a statement. "The team knows how to bring potential winners at every race, a key to a great season. Our team will be great, and I can't wait to be back on track."

