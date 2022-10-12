Canadian Premier League names finalists for Best Under-21 Canadian Player

Toronto -

York United FC's Osaze De Rosario, Forge FC's Woobens Pacius and Valour FC's Sean Rea are up for the Canadian Premier League's Best Canadian Under-21 Player award.

The finalists were nominated by members of the league office. The winner will be decided by a media vote.

The 21-year-old De Rosario, the son of former star striker Dwayne De Rosario, signed with York in April and went on to score a club-record 12 goals. The Toronto native finished second in the CPL's Golden Boot race behind Alejandro Diaz, who scored 13 for Pacific FC before joining Norway's Sogndal.

Pacius, a 21-year-old from Terrebonne, Que., scored a team-leading 10 goals for Forge, finishing fourth among CPL goal-scorers.

Rea had a breakout season after being loaned back to Valour by CF Montreal in April. The 20-year-old winger from Montreal, finished the regular season with a league-leading nine assists and five goals.

The CPL awards ceremony will be held ahead of the league's championship match, to be played Oct. 29 or Oct. 30.