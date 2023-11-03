Canadian paddlers strike triple gold at Pan American Games

SANTIAGO, Chile -

Canada's sprint canoe and kayak team produced five medals, including three gold, on the first day of finals at the Pan American Games.

Michelle Russell was victorious in women's 500-metre kayak in the San Pedro de la Paz lagoon southwest of Santiago.

Alix Plomteux and Craig Spence won the men's C2 500.

Ian Gaudet and Simon McTavish were first in the men's K2 500.

Courtney Stott, Natalie Davison, Riley Melanson and Toshka Besharah were silver medallists in the women's K4 500 behind Mexico.

Sophia Jensen took bronze in the women's C1200.