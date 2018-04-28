

The Canadian Press





Canadian offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley joined the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent Saturday after being bypassed in the NFL draft.

"Excited to go to work as a New York Jet!" he tweeted Saturday.

The Jets took the only Canadian in the draft Friday, selecting defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd of Ajax, Ont., a defensive tackle from Fort Hays State, in the third round.

The six-foot-four, 305-pound Shepley, from Windsor, Ont., played his college football at the University of British Columbia but worked out at Eastern Michigan's pro day.

Shepley helped the Thunderbirds win the Vanier Cup in 2015 and was a '17 Canada West all-star.