ANTWERP, BELGIUM -- Canada's Milos Raonic has advanced to the quarterfinals of the European Open.

The No. 5 seed, from Thornhill, Ont., beat Great Britain's Cameron Norrie 7-5, 7-6 (4) in a second-round match at the ATP Tour 250 hard-court event on Thursday.

Raonic never faced a break point. He had 19 aces and won 89 per cent of points when he got his first serve in against the world No. 70.

The Canadian, ranked 19th in the world, will face No. 4 seed and world No. 20 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in the quarterfinals. Dimitrov leads the lifetime series 3-2.

Raonic is coming off a run to the semifinals of a tournament in St. Petersburg, Russia last week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2020.