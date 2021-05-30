Advertisement
Canadian Milos Raonic drops out of French Open
Published Sunday, May 30, 2021 10:03AM EDT
FILE - Milos Raonic of Canada reacts during his match against Adrian Mannarino of France during second round of play at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament Wednesday August 9, 2017 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
PARIS -- Canada's Milos Raonic has withdrawn from the French Open.
Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., made the decision on Sunday, just before the main draw for the clay-court Grand Slam started.
The Canadian has not played in the French Open since 2017.
Clay traditionally is not Raonic's preferred surface.
He did not play in any of the clay-court events leading up to the French Open this year.
The No. 17 seed was replaced in the draw by lucky loser Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina.