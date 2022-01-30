Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

Canada's Milan Borjan (18) makes a free kick during second half World Cup qualifying soccer action against the United States, in Hamilton, Ont., Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn Canada's Milan Borjan (18) makes a free kick during second half World Cup qualifying soccer action against the United States, in Hamilton, Ont., Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

MORE SPORTS NEWS