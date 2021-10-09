Canadian men to miss Rugby World Cup for first time after loss in Chile
Canada's men will miss the Rugby World Cup for the first time ever after being knocked out of contention Saturday by Chile in a 33-24 defeat that gave the South Americans a 54-46 aggregate victory in the two-legged qualifying series.
The 21st-ranked Canadian men held a slim lead over No. 28 Chile after their 22-21 opening-leg win last Saturday in Langford, B.C., with Robbie Povey's late penalty giving Canada the edge.
Little went right for Canada after taking an early 3-0 lead in Saturday's rematch, however. Chile reeled off 16 straight points for a 16-3 lead on the day and a 12-point aggregate advantage at halftime. And when Canada tried to cut the gap in the second half, the Chileans kept answering.
Chile will now face the loser of the U.S.-Uruguay series with a berth in France 2023 on the line. Canada can only watch and wonder.
The Chileans were full value for the victory, showing a more creative attack and often bone-crunching defence at Estadio Elias Figueroa Brander. Fly half Rodrigo Fernandez quarterbacked the Chile attack, carving open the Canadian backline.
Eric Howard, Andrew Quattrin and Kainoa Lloyd scored tries for Canada. Peter Nelson kicked a penalty and two conversions. Povey added a conversion.
Fernandez, Matias Dittus and Santiago Videla scored tries for Chile. Videla also booted four penalties and three conversions.
It marks the first time the Canadian men will be a spectator at the World Cup. They had qualified for all nine previous editions, stretching back to 1987.
Failing to qualify will significantly impact Rugby Canada's bottom line, given World Cup qualification carries with it a financial boost from World Rugby. It represents another setback, coming after the women's seven team -- bronze medallists at the 2016 Rio Olympics -- finished ninth this summer in Tokyo.
And it is another body blow to a governing body that made headlines for all the wrong reasons earlier this year when past and present members of that women's sevens team launched a formal complaint under Rugby Canada's bullying and harassment policy.
The pandemic meant head coach Kingsley Jones had few opportunities to test his team ahead of qualifying series against the U.S. -- Canada lost 59-50 in that aggregate series -- and Chile.
The U.S. defeated Uruguay 19-16 on Oct. 2 to kick off their two-legged playoff in Glendale, Colo. The second leg was later Saturday at Estadio Charrua in Montevideo.
Chile had lost all seven previous meetings with Canada, outscored 267-83. The South Americans have never qualified for the World Cup, positing a 14-15-0 career record in qualifying prior to Saturday.
Chile showed early purpose, driving at the Canadians. But the visitors scored first.
Back-to-back early penalties against Chile moved Canada five metres from the Chilean try line. A third penalty allowed Nelson to kick for the posts and a 3-0 lead on the day after just five minutes.
Chile won the restart and then a penalty at the breakdown, with Videla's kick tying it up. Another Chile penalty kick by Videla put the home side ahead 6-3 in the 17th minute.
Chile threatened in the 20th minute, using a throw to the front of the lineup after a Canadian penalty to attack the corner. But the Canadians bundled the ball-carrier out of touch to end the attack.
Chile pulled ahead in the 24th minute on a converted try by Fernandez, a magnificent solo effort that saw the fly half soar high in the air to pull down a Ross Braude box kick and then run through the Canadian defence to score under the posts for a 13-3 lead.
Canada roared straight back but lost the ball near the Chile try-line when the Chileans stalled a driving maul.
Another Fernandez run, this time after a blocked kick, opened up the Canadian defence and the Chilean forwards laid siege on the Canadian try-line. But the Canadians held firm and won a turnover to end the threat.
Another penalty against Canada -- for a lineout infraction -- and Videla's boot gave Chile a 16-3 lead in the 34th minute.
Chile came close to another try in the dying minutes of the first half, launching an attack from the scrum down the blind side via No. 8 Alfonso Escobar. But a handling error at the breakdown gave Canada reprieve.
Argentine referee Nehuen Jauri Rivero warned Chile early in the second half for repeated infringements. And minutes later, hooker Augusto Bohme was sent to the sin-bin for taking out the man in a lineout.
Howard scored off a maul from the ensuing lineout near the Chile try-line to cut the lead, with Nelson's conversion, to 16-10 in the 46th minute.
An error on the ensuing restart typified Canada's day. And another penalty prompted the referee to warn Canadian captain Lucas Rumball to stop the infractions or else.
With the hooker still in the sin-bin, Chile took a tap-and-go penalty from in-close and eventually bulled over for another try via Dittus. The conversion extended Chile's lead to 23-10.
Canada prop Djustice Sears-Duru was sent to the sin-bin in the 60th minute after another Canadian penalty. Videla kicked the penalty for a 26-10 lead.
A Chile penalty gave Canada a lineout at the five-metre line and Quattrin went over at the back of the driving maul in the 66th minute. Nelson's conversion cut the lead to 26-17.
A slashing Fernandez run opened up the Canadian defence yet again and the elusive fly half passed to Videla to score in the corner in the 70th minute. The conversion upped the lead to 33-17.
Substitute Chile prop Salvador Lues was sin-binned in the 74th minute, paying the price for repeated Chilean infractions. Canada pressed at the end but knocked the ball on at the try-line. Lloyd scored a consolation converted try in the 80th minute to make it 33-24.
Jones made two changes to his starting lineup for Saturday's rematch.
Former captain Tyler Ardron, back from his Castres Olympique team in France, came in for Matt Heaton at flanker while Patrick Parfrey slotted in for Cooper Coats at Estadio Elias Figueroa Brander. Prop Matt Tierney and wing/centre Quinn Ngawati joined the Canadian replacements, replacing Jake Ilnicki and Parfrey.
Heaton and Coats did not make the 10,400-kilometre trip to Chile.
Canada's starting 15 featured seven members of the Toronto Arrows, with another three among the replacements.
The Canadians were coming off a 59-50 aggregate loss to the 16th-ranked U.S. Eagles that moved the Americans into the playoff with No. 17 Uruguay, with the winner qualifying for France 2023 as Americas 1 alongside No. 1 New Zealand, No. 6 France, No. 14 Italy and Africa 1 in Pool A.
The Canadians qualified for the 2019 World Cup in Japan the hard way the last time out, winning a four-team repechage after losing series to the U.S. and Uruguay.
This time around, Canada led the U.S. 34-21 after the first leg Sept. 4 in St. John's. But the Americans rallied with a 38-16 victory Sept. 11 in Glendale.
Argentina qualified automatically from the Americas by virtue of its performance at the 2019 World Cup in Japan. Uruguay became the top qualifying seed in South America by winning a three-team tournament that also included Chile and Brazil.
The Chileans moved into the Americas 2 playoff on the strength of their second-place finish at that competition.
Canada came in to Saturday's match with a 20-8-1 record in World Cup qualifying but half of those defeats have come in the qualifying processes for Japan 2019 and France 2023.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2021
MORE SPORTS NEWS
Listen Live: TSN Radio
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
King Edward VIII's letter detailing his disdain for tour of Canada hits auction block
A letter from the late King Edward VIII to his mistress back in London detailing his true feelings about embarking on a tour of Canada is hitting the auction block in the U.K.
Prescription drug side-effects: How they're vastly under-reported and one man's tragic, cautionary tale
Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV: An Ontario man shares his horrifying story of murder as W5 investigates the widespread under-reporting of serious side-effects from prescription drugs.
Northwest Territories COVID-19 cases surge, now the highest in Canada per capita
The Northwest Territories is grappling with the highest rate of COVID-19 cases in all of Canada, as its residents prepare to gather with family and loved ones for Thanksgiving.
Conservatives still considering position on federal vaccine policy, MP says
Conservative MP Michael Chong says the party is still studying the government's new mandatory vaccine policy before taking a position on the issue.
Infectious disease experts on hosting a safe Thanksgiving celebration
With the Thanksgiving weekend quickly approaching, experts say family gatherings should be held with the windows open and limited to vaccinated guests as the threat of the Delta variant continues to loom.
COVID-19 pandemic led to stark rise in depression, anxiety: study
The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health led to millions of cases of depression and anxiety around the world, a new study has found.
Rewild your lands ma'am, Queen urged before COP26
Environmental campaigners have urged Queen Elizabeth II and other royals to commit to rewilding their vast estates as Scotland prepares to host the COP26 global climate conference.
Prime Minister marks start of Thanksgiving holiday by meeting Afghan refugee family
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau marked the beginning of the Thanksgiving holiday by meeting a family of Afghan refugees who recently arrived in the country.
CRA 'has begun identifying' data from Pandora Papers as leak reveals world of offshore tax havens
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has started to explore and identify data from the latest massive leak of offshore accounts, known as the Pandora Papers, as details emerge of how the ultra-wealthy spend their millions.
Canada
-
Prime Minister marks start of Thanksgiving holiday by meeting Afghan refugee family
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau marked the beginning of the Thanksgiving holiday by meeting a family of Afghan refugees who recently arrived in the country.
-
RCMP union will support Mounties who shun COVID-19 vaccination despite federal order
The union representing RCMP officers says it will support members' choice 'to be vaccinated or not' against COVID-19 following a federal order that Mounties be immunized.
-
B.C. court reinstates Fairy Creek injunction while forestry company appeal is pending
British Columbia's highest court has reinstated the injunction against protesters camped out in Vancouver Island's Fairy Creek watershed, at least for a little while.
-
Metro Vancouver park renamed to reflect Indigenous history
A Metro Vancouver park has been renamed to include the site's Indigenous name, which officials say will better reflect the area's history.
-
Fourth COVID-19 wave levelling off, vaccination key to avoiding resurgence: PHAC modelling
The Delta-driven fourth wave of the pandemic appears to be levelling off nationally, although people who are unvaccinated continue to experience severe outcomes from COVID-19 infections at 'elevated rates,' according to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam.
-
Ontario lifts COVID-19 capacity restrictions for venues used for concerts, sports and movie theatres
Ontario lifted capacity restrictions today for certain large venues, including those used for concerts, sports and movies.
World
-
Texas clinics cancel abortions after court reinstates ban
Texas abortion clinics cancelled appointments they had booked during a 48-hour reprieve from the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., which was back in effect as weary providers again turn their sights to the Supreme Court.
-
Why do Iraq's elections matter to the world?
Iraq's elections on Sunday come with enormous challenges: Iraq's economy has been battered by years of conflict, endemic corruption and more recently, the coronavirus pandemic.
-
Bolshoi Theatre performer killed in accident during opera
A performer at Moscow's renowned Bolshoi Theatre was killed in an accident during an opera on Saturday, the theatre said.
-
Police arrest Indian minister's son in killing of farmers
Indian police on Saturday arrested the son of a junior minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government as a suspect days after nine people were killed in a deadly escalation of yearlong demonstrations by tens of thousands of farmers against contentious agriculture laws in northern India.
-
UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya
Guards at a Libyan detention center for migrants shot dead at least six people amid chaos in the overcrowded facility, UN officials said Saturday, the latest tragedy involving migrants in the North African country.
-
China’s Xi vows 'reunification' with Taiwan, but holds off threatening force
Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed on Saturday to achieve 'peaceful reunification' with Taiwan, and did not directly mention the use of force after a week of tensions with the Chinese-claimed island that sparked international concern.
Politics
-
Canadian officials meet with Taliban representatives in Qatar
As the economic situation continues to deteriorate in Afghanistan, diplomats from Canada and other western countries met with Taliban officials in Qatar Thursday to discuss humanitarian aid for the war-torn country.
-
Public health agency head who was admonished by MPs leaving: PM
There's a new boss coming in to the Public Health Agency of Canada, as Iain Stewart—the president who was admonished by MPs in June—is out after one year in the job. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanked Stewart for his 'leadership in successfully implementing the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.'
-
Canada adds 157,000 jobs in September, returning to pre-pandemic levels
Canada's economy marked a milestone last month as employment returned to pre-pandemic levels for the first time, recouping the remainder of three millions jobs lost over a year ago with a gain of 157,000 jobs in September.
Health
-
COVID-19 pandemic led to stark rise in depression, anxiety: study
The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health led to millions of cases of depression and anxiety around the world, a new study has found.
-
Eastern Congo residents worried amid new Ebola case
Residents of the eastern Congolese city of Beni expressed concern after receiving the news that a new case of Ebola was confirmed only five months since the country declared an end to the last outbreak that killed six people in the region.
-
Toronto hospital network to require organ transplant patients to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Canada’s largest transplant centre has enacted a precedent-setting policy requiring that patients be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to be considered for a life-saving organ transplant.
Sci-Tech
-
Philippine Nobel winner Ressa calls Facebook 'biased against facts'
Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa used her new prominence to criticize Facebook as a threat to democracy, saying the social media giant fails to protect against the spread of hate and disinformation and is 'biased against facts.'
-
Could Facebook sue whistleblower Frances Haugen?
Facebook has recently taken a harsher tone toward whistleblower Frances Haugen, suggesting that the social network could be considering legal retaliation after Haugen went public with internal research that she copied before leaving her job earlier this year.
-
A mass extinction event occurred 30M years ago and scientists have only just learned about it
Climate change wiped out nearly two thirds of the mammal species in Africa and the Arabian Peninsula in a mass extinction event 30 million years ago that researchers have only just learned about now.
Entertainment
-
William Shatner jokes with crowd at New York Comic Con about space flight: 'I'm Captain Kirk and I'm terrified'
In advance of his becoming the oldest person to travel to space, William Shatner says past disasters sometimes give him pause.
-
Movie reviews: 'No Time to Die' is a James Bond film unlike any other
This week, TV pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'No Time to Die,' 'Night Raiders,' and 'There’s Someone Inside Your House.'
-
Son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan sent to jail pending drugs investigation
An Indian magistrate on Friday rejected the release on bail of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's son, who was arrested this week in a drug raid on a luxury cruise ship, as the state narcotics agency expressed fear that he could tamper with evidence and influence witnesses.
Business
-
Lebanon's two main state power plants shut down, out of fuel
Lebanon's two main power plants were forced to shut down after running out of fuel, the state electricity company said Saturday, leaving the small country with no government-produced power.
-
A growing worry for charities: Tax havens for the rich
A spotlight that has been thrown on how many of the rich and powerful shield their wealth is also intensifying a fear among philanthropy experts: That the tax havens being used by the wealthy will increasingly siphon money away from charitable causes.
-
British industry warns of factory closures without help on fuel costs
Britain's most energy intensive manufacturers, including producers of steel, glass, ceramics and paper, have warned the government that unless something is done about soaring wholesale gas prices they could be forced to shut down production.
Lifestyle
-
King Edward VIII's letter detailing his disdain for tour of Canada hits auction block
A letter from the late King Edward VIII to his mistress back in London detailing his true feelings about embarking on a tour of Canada is hitting the auction block in the U.K.
-
Chopin portrait bought at flea market is from 19th century
A peeling portrait of Frederic Chopin purchased at a flea market in Poland hung modestly in a private house for almost three decades before an expert dated the painting to the 19th century, when the Polish piano composer lived.
-
Spanish archbishop apologizes for steamy music video filmed in Gothic cathedral
The Archbishop of Toledo in Spain has apologized after two artists filmed a racy music video in the city's cathedral, saying he was completely unaware of the project and its content.
Sports
-
Canadian men to miss Rugby World Cup for first time after loss in Chile
Canada's men will miss the Rugby World Cup for the first time ever after being knocked out of contention Saturday by Chile in a 33-24 defeat.
-
Quebec's Leylah Fernandez beats Alize Cornet to continue stellar run
Quebec's Leylah Fernandez defeated France's Alizé Cornet in straight sets 6-2, 6-3 on Friday at the Indian Wells tournament.
-
F1: Hamilton takes pole for Turkish GP ahead of Bottas
Formula One defending champion Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the Turkish Grand Prix on Saturday ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas with title rival Max Verstappen in third.
Autos
-
F1: Hamilton takes pole for Turkish GP ahead of Bottas
Formula One defending champion Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the Turkish Grand Prix on Saturday ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas with title rival Max Verstappen in third.
-
Danish police confiscate Lamborghini from speeding driver, hours after he bought it
Danish police have confiscated a high-performance luxury car after its new owner was caught speeding as he drove it home from Germany to Norway, a northern Danish newspaper reported Friday.
-
Lewis Hamilton takes 10-place grid penalty with new Mercedes engine
Racing with a new engine on Friday, Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest time in both practice sessions for the Turkish Grand Prix.