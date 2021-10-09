Canadian men to miss Rugby World Cup for first time after loss in Chile

Canada's Ross Braude makes the try against Chile during the second half of their Rugby World Cup 2023 qualification match at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C., Oct. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito Canada's Ross Braude makes the try against Chile during the second half of their Rugby World Cup 2023 qualification match at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C., Oct. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

MORE SPORTS NEWS

Listen Live: TSN Radio

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social