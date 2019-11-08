

The Canadian Press





The Canadian men's soccer team will make just two roster changes for a key CONCACAF Nations League rematch against the United States on Nov. 15 in Orlando.

Coming off a 2-0 win over the U.S., on Oct. 15 in Toronto, Canada will feature 21 of the 23 players on the roster for its first victory against the Americans since 1985.

Defender Dominick Zator of Calgary's Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League and midfielder David Wotherspoon of St. Johnstone FC of the Scottish Premiership are the newcomers.

They replace Juan Cordova and Russell Teibert.

Canada (3-0-0 in Group A) can advance to the final four of the Nations League with a win or a tie against the Americans (1-1-0).

Canada also is trying to secure valuable ranking points to stay in the top six in CONCACAF. The top six teams in the region as of next June earn berths in the so-called Hex, the most direct route for World Cup qualifying.