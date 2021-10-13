Canadian men's soccer team has best chance at making first World Cup since 1986
Five matches. Four draws. One victory. But most importantly, no losses.
The Canadian men’s soccer team, so far, is undefeated in the final round of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, earning points in each contest.
Canada currently sits in fourth place in the CONCACAF qualification standings, which would be good enough to enter a playoff for a chance to make it to the World Cup. The top three CONCACAF qualifying teams automatically punch their ticket to the big tournament.
One win and four draws may not sound like a lot, and there are still nine matches left to play, but there’s plenty of reasons for Canadian soccer fans to be optimistic the team will qualify for its first men’s World Cup since 1986.
Among those reasons: two draws were against the U.S. and Mexico, the cream of the crop in CONCACAF, while on the road.
Canada also defeated El Salvador 3-0, while playing to a tie against Honduras and Jamaica, good enough for seven points in the standings.
In addition, Canada’s men have been tearing it up on the pitch. Since the first round of CONCACAF qualifying, three of the top six scorers have been Canadian.
Cyle Larin, a striker for Turkish club Beşiktaş, leads all players with nine goals. Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini has five goals, as does forward Jonathan David of French Ligue 1 club Lille. Twenty-year-old Canadian sensation Alphonso Davies, who plays left back for Bayern Munich of the Bundesliga, isn’t far behind with four goals.
The team’s next match is Wednesday night against Panama at BMO Field in Toronto.
HOW DID CANADA GET HERE?
World Cup qualifying is done by region. Canada belongs to CONCACAF, which is the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football.
The top three CONCACAF teams during qualifying gain entry into the World Cup, while the fourth-place team must play a two-legged (two-game) home-and-away playoff series against a team from another region. The winners of the playoff will be determined by aggregate score (score differential).
There are three rounds of qualifying for CONCACAF national teams. The top five teams in the region, as determined by FIFA rankings, move straight through to the final round.
First-round play began in late March and included 30 teams in six groups. The winners of each group moved on to the second round. Canada won its group with four consecutive victories against Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Aruba and Suriname.
In the second round, played in June, first-round winners were paired up and played a two-legged home-and-away series. Canada drew Haiti and won both games. The other teams to qualify were Panama and El Salvador.
The three teams then joined the top five ranked teams in the final round. Each team is to play one another twice, both at home and away, for a total of 14 matches. Three points are earned for each victory, one for a draw, and none for losses.
Final matches of the third round are scheduled to be played March 30, 2022.
Prior to Canada’s match Wednesday against Panama, the rankings were as follows.
- Mexico, 11 points
- U.S., 8 points
- Panama, 8 points
- Canada 7 points
- Costa Rica, 6 points
- El Salvador, 5 points
- Honduras, 3 points
- Jamaica, 2 points
MORE SPORTS NEWS
Listen Live: TSN Radio
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
At least 5 people killed in Norway bow-and-arrow attack, broadcaster NRK reports
A man armed with a bow and arrow killed several people and wounded a number of others in attacks in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg on Wednesday, local police said.
Incoming army commander under investigation for 'historical allegations'
The Department of National Defence says the incoming commander of Canada's army is under investigation by the military police.
Data shows Saskatchewan a few intensive care patients away from triage protocol
Saskatchewan is a few intensive care patients away from having to activate its triage protocol, which means doctors in the province could soon have to decide who can and cannot get care in intensive care units.
UPDATED | William Shatner, TV's Capt. Kirk, blasts into space
Hollywood's Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, blasted into space Wednesday in a convergence of science fiction and science reality, reaching the final frontier aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company.
'My husband loved life': Winnipeg woman is reminding people to still be cautious with COVID-19 following her husband’s death
A Winnipeg woman is calling on people to continue to be mindful of COVID-19 after her husband died from the virus, despite being fully vaccinated.
Interactive: What rising sea levels will do to popular Canadian sites
New visualizations show how popular sites across the world, including Canada's H.R. MacMillan Space Centre and B.C.'s Fisherman's Wharf Park, could be lost to rising sea levels if carbon emissions continue at their current rate.
Nearly 1,500 Canadians lost vision due to pandemic-related delays in care: report
A new report estimates that 1,437 Canadians lost vision due to delayed eye examinations and treatments caused by lockdowns in 2020.
NEW | COVID-19 in Alberta: 38 deaths, 652 new cases on Wednesday
Two Albertans in their 30s were among those reported to have died.
Canada-U.S. will reopen land border to fully vaccinated visitors in November
The White House confirmed Tuesday night that the U.S. land and sea border will reopen to fully vaccinated visitors from Canada and Mexico in November; however, officials would not specify what vaccines would be accepted or if mixed doses will meet eligibility tests.
Canada
-
Man accused of killing employee at Toronto law office now charged with first degree murder
Charges against the man accused of fatally stabbing a 29-year-old woman at a Toronto law office last month have been upgraded.
-
Child stabbed in St. Albert, Alta.; attempted murder charge laid: RCMP
RCMP have charged a St. Albert, Alta., resident with attempted murder after a stabbing on Sunday.
-
Inquiry into Nova Scotia mass killing delays hearings until late January
The commission of inquiry investigating the mass killing in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives last year is delaying hearings scheduled for this month until late January.
-
Two more Mi'kmaw communities strike deals with Ottawa to set lobster traps
Two Mi'kmaw First Nations have negotiated lobster fishing arrangements with Ottawa that authorize them to set a total of 3,500 traps during federally regulated fishing seasons off southwestern Nova Scotia.
-
Quebec pushes back vaccine deadline to Nov. 15 for health-care workers
Despite repeated claims that the deadline would not be pushed back, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube announced Wednesday he is giving health-care workers 30 more days to get their two vaccine doses.
-
Data shows Saskatchewan a few intensive care patients away from triage protocol
Saskatchewan is a few intensive care patients away from having to activate its triage protocol, which means doctors in the province could soon have to decide who can and cannot get care in intensive care units.
World
-
A coroner has ruled Gabby Petito died by strangulation. But these questions are left unanswered
There is now a clearer picture of what happened to Gabby Petito after a coroner said Tuesday that she died by strangulation. But many questions remain unanswered including who killed her, when she was killed and what happened leading up to her death.
-
At least 5 people killed in Norway bow-and-arrow attack, broadcaster NRK reports
A man armed with a bow and arrow killed several people and wounded a number of others in attacks in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg on Wednesday, local police said.
-
Queen Elizabeth II uses cane to walk into Westminster Abbey
Queen Elizabeth II has been seen using a walking cane at a major public event for the first time.
-
Ex-felon cousins get 45 days in jail for storming U.S. Capitol
Two cousins with extensive criminal records were sentenced Wednesday to 45 days in jail for storming the US Capitol during the pro-Trump insurrection on January 6.
-
Lawyer who aided Trump subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee
The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has issued a subpoena to a former Justice Department lawyer who positioned himself as an ally of Donald Trump and aided the Republican president's efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 election.
-
Florida fines county US$3.5 million for enforcing vaccine passports
The Florida Health Department has levied a US$3.5 million fine against Leon County for violating the state's ban on vaccine passports.
Politics
-
Canada to make special envoy on antisemitism a permanent post, Trudeau says
Canada will develop a national plan to combat hate with the help of its special envoy for preserving Holocaust remembrance and fighting antisemitism.
-
Incoming army commander under investigation for 'historical allegations'
The Department of National Defence says the incoming commander of Canada's army is under investigation by the military police.
-
Canada's former top bureaucrat says price of public life 'going up'
The country's former Clerk of the Privy Council says the last several years have shown that the price of entering into the political ring is 'going up.'
Health
-
COVID-19 scientists faced death threats, threats of violence: survey
A new survey of 321 scientists who have spoken publicly about COVID-19 finds that 15 per cent received death threats and 22 per cent received threats of physical or sexual violence.
-
Nearly 1,500 Canadians lost vision due to pandemic-related delays in care: report
A new report estimates that 1,437 Canadians lost vision due to delayed eye examinations and treatments caused by lockdowns in 2020.
-
Canadian Blood Services eases restrictions for some gay men in Alta., Ont.
Canadian Blood Services has expanded blood donation eligibility for some gay men and LBGTQ2S+ folks at its donor centres in Calgary and London, Ont.
Sci-Tech
-
Stone Age cave art discovered in Italy
Archeologists have discovered more ancient cave art in Italy, more than 100 years after the first images were discovered there.
-
Toronto hospitals, Quebec company behind world's first delivery of lungs by drone
An unmanned drone made a short journey from Toronto Western Hospital to Toronto General Hospital, carrying a a set of lungs destined for a transplant patient.
-
Russia excluded from 30-country meeting to fight ransomware and cyber crime
Russia was not invited to attend a 30-country virtual meeting led by the United States that is aimed at combating the growing threat of ransomware and other cyber crime, a senior administration official said.
Entertainment
-
Exclusive: Squid Game is Netflix's 'biggest ever' series launch
'Squid Game,' Netflix's newest hit series from South Korea, is the streaming services' biggest launch ever, beating out 'Bridgerton' for the top spot
-
Opening, ticket prices announced for Peppa Pig theme park
A standalone Peppa Pig theme park at the Legoland Florida Resort is set to open Feb. 24, park officials announced Tuesday.
-
Paddy Moloney, leader and co-founder of The Chieftains, dies at age 83
Paddy Moloney, leader and co-founder of Irish folk music group The Chieftains, has died at age 83.
Business
-
BIPOC small business owners more optimistic than most about post-pandemic recovery
Canadian Black, Indigenous, and people of colour-owned small businesses showed greater resiliency amid the pandemic and their owners report feeling more optimistic about the future than non-BIPOC small business owners, according to a new survey.
-
Ontario CEO tests four-day work week for employees, says she won't go back
The CEO of an Ontario company that tested out a four-day work week for her employees says she will never go back to working a full week.
-
Canada leads world with pledge to curb methane leaks from oil, gas sector
Canada is nearly doubling its target to cut methane emissions from the oil and gas sector as it prepares to sign a new global pledge at next month's climate talks in Scotland.
Lifestyle
-
Girls today care less about gender stereotypes, parents still entrenched in bias, LEGO study says
Girls today are ready to break free from gender-based stereotypes about play and creative activities, but their parents — and society at large — are holding them back by clinging to those stereotypes, according to a new study commissioned by the LEGO group.
-
How one American woman was chosen to be the only tourist in Bhutan
When her husband of 30 years passed away in 2018, Fran Bak set off on a not-unlike-Elizabeth-Gilbert spiritual journey that would take her though Bali and India, and end with her being the only tourist given permission to enter the kingdom of Bhutan since the advent of the coronavirus pandemic.
-
Rockstar sendoff for B.C. 12-year-old on way to final chemo appointment
Hundreds of students, parents and teachers lined Vancouver streets Tuesday morning for the type of reception usually reserved for pop stars or royalty.
Sports
-
Canadian men's soccer team has best chance at making first World Cup since 1986
The Canadian men’s soccer team is undefeated after five matches in the final round of World Cup qualifying.
-
Kyrie Irving skips COVID-19 jab and benches himself - for now
Hemmed in by a New York City COVID-19 vaccine mandate that covers pro athletes and would have limited Kyrie Irving to playing road games only, the Brooklyn Nets gave him an ultimatum: a.) get the shot or b.) take the 2021-22 season off.
-
FIFA assessing punishments for Hungary, Albania crowd unrest
FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings on Wednesday against the Hungarian, English, Albanian and Polish football federations after condemning disorder involving Hungary and Albania fans in separate World Cup qualifiers.
Autos
-
U.S. regulators seek answers from Tesla over lack of recall
U.S. safety investigators want to know why Tesla didn't file recall documents when it updated Autopilot software to better identify parked emergency vehicles, escalating a simmering clash between the automaker and regulators.
-
Ontario installs newly designed HOV lanes and here are the rules
Ontario has installed new HOV lanes with different rules that might be confusing for some drivers seeing them for the first time.
-
Canadian auto production hit especially hard by semiconductor shortage
As the semiconductor chip shortage caused by pandemic-related production issues and a surge in demand for electronics drags on, Canada's auto production slowdown is worse than many other countries.