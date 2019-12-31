Canadian men's hockey team captures Spengler Cup
The Canadian Press Published Tuesday, December 31, 2019 8:54AM EST
Team Canada's Kris Versteeg celebrates after scoring 3:0 during the game between HC Ambri-Piotta and HC Ocelari Trinec at the 93th Spengler Cup ice hockey tournament in Davos, Switzerland, on Dec. 31, 2019. (Melanie Duchene / Keystone via AP)
DAVOS, SWITZERLAND -- Canada has won the Spengler Cup for the fourth time in the past five years.
The national men's hockey team defeated Trinec Ocelari of the Czech Republic 4-0 in the final of the annual Christmas tournament today.
The Canadians went 4-0 at this year's tournament.
Canada lost last year's final in a shootout against KalPa Kuopio of Finland.
The Canadians have now won the Spengler Cup 16 times.
