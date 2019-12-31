DAVOS, SWITZERLAND -- Canada has won the Spengler Cup for the fourth time in the past five years.

The national men's hockey team defeated Trinec Ocelari of the Czech Republic 4-0 in the final of the annual Christmas tournament today.

The Canadians went 4-0 at this year's tournament.

Canada lost last year's final in a shootout against KalPa Kuopio of Finland.

The Canadians have now won the Spengler Cup 16 times.

