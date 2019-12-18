The Canadian men's field hockey team will open against Germany at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 10th-ranked Canadians meet the sixth-ranked Germans on July 25 before facing Great Britain on July 27, the third-ranked Netherlands on July 28, No. 2 Belgium on July 30 and No. 14 South Africa on July 31.

The other pool features No. 1 Australia, No. 4 Argentina, No. 5 India, No. 8 Spain, No. 9 New Zealand and No. 15 Japan.

After pool play, eight teams advance to the quarterfinals. The gold medal match goes Aug. 7.

The full schedule was unveiled Tuesday in Tokyo.

All the matches will take pace at the new Oi Hockey Stadium which features pitches with capacities of 5,000 and 10,000 seats in a park in the waterfront area of Tokyo Bay.

The Canadian men qualified for Tokyo by beating visiting Ireland in a sudden-death shootout after their two-game series finished tied on aggregate in October.

The Canadian women failed to qualify after losing their qualifying showdown against Ireland in Dublin on a penalty shootout in November.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2019.