Canadian men's baseball team earns spot in Pan American Games
A man wears a shirt with the Lima, Peru 2019 Pan Am Games logo during the closing ceremony of the Pan Am Games Sunday, July 26, 2015, in Toronto. Lima will be the host city for the 2019 Pan Am Games. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Staff, The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 31, 2019 11:47AM EST
IBIUNA, Brazil -- The Canadian men's baseball team has qualified for the Pan American Games, despite having a game postponed on Thursday.
Colombia's win over Panama on Wednesday guaranteed Canada (1-0) a top-four finish at the seven-team qualification tournament -- and a spot in the Pan Ams, July 26-Aug. 11 in Lima, Peru.
Canada's final preliminary-round game against Colombia was called off because of poor field conditions.
Canada, the two-time reigning Pan Am Games champion, will play in the semifinals on Saturday, regardless of if the game against Colombia is played.
Canada beat Panama 5-1 in the tournament opener on Tuesday.