Sports

    • Canadian men's 4x100 team wins Olympic gold

    Share
    PARIS, France -

    Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team has claimed Olympic gold.

    With Andre De Grasse running the anchor leg, the Canadians posted a winning time of 37.5 seconds in Friday's final.

    South Africa was second in 37.57 seconds and Britain third in 37.61.

    The United States, which botched its first handoff, was disqualified.

    The Canadian team, which also included Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, improved on the silver medal they won in Tokyo.

    And for De Grasse, who is now tied with swimmer Penny Oleksiak as Canada's most decorated Olympian, it's his seventh career medal (two gold, two silver, three bronze).

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadian men's 4x100 team wins Olympic gold

    Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team has claimed Olympic gold. With Andre De Grasse running the anchor leg, the Canadians posted a winning time of 37.5 seconds in Friday's final.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    N.S. artist transforms cloud formations into clay art

    Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News