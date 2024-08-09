Canadian men's 4x100 team wins Olympic gold

PARIS, France -

Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team has claimed Olympic gold.

With Andre De Grasse running the anchor leg, the Canadians posted a winning time of 37.5 seconds in Friday's final.

South Africa was second in 37.57 seconds and Britain third in 37.61.

The United States, which botched its first handoff, was disqualified.

The Canadian team, which also included Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, improved on the silver medal they won in Tokyo.

And for De Grasse, who is now tied with swimmer Penny Oleksiak as Canada's most decorated Olympian, it's his seventh career medal (two gold, two silver, three bronze).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2024.