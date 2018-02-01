

The Canadian Press





Canadian luger Sam Edney says it's a "dark day" for the Olympics after an international tribunal overturned suspensions and reinstated results for 28 Russian athletes accused of doping.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that due to insufficient evidence, the sanctions against the athletes should be annulled and their individual results at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi be reinstated.

Edney and his teammates stand to lose a bronze medal as a result of the decision.

The Canadians finished fourth in the team event four years ago but learned in December they would likely be upgraded after Russians Albert Demchenko and Tatiana Ivanova were stripped of their results by the International Olympic Committee and received lifetime bans due to doping accusations.

Both Russians had their suspensions reversed and results reinstated by CAS on Thursday.

"Above anything else, this is a very very very dark day for the Olympics," Edney said via Twitter. "AND, this is a very very very dark day for Clean Sport ... if there is such a thing anymore."