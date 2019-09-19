Canadian Linda Morais rallies to win gold at world wrestling championships
Pooja Dhanda of India, right, and Liubov Ovcharova of Russia compete at the semifinal of the women's 59kg category during the Wrestling World Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, on Sept. 18, 2019. (Anvar Ilyasov / AP)
NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan -- Canada's Linda Morais rallied to win gold Thursday in the women's 59-kilogram division at the world wrestling championships.
The 26-year-old from Tecumseh, Ont., trailed Liubov Ovcharova 6-1 but fought back to pin the Russian.
Morais, a two-time world university champion, won bronze at 60 kilograms at the 2016 world championships.
She becomes Canada's 12th women's wrestling world champion.
The 59-kg division is not an Olympic class. Morais has competed at 62 kg, an Olympic division, in the past. She could move up in weight for the Olympic trials in December.
A top six finish in an Olympic weight class at the world championships qualifies a quota spot for Canada in that division in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games. An athlete who finishes in the top six gets a bye to the finals at the Canadian wrestling trials in December.
