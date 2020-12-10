RED DEER, ALTA. -- Host Canada released seven players Thursday and named its three goaltenders for the upcoming world junior men's hockey championship.

The departure of goalie Brett Brochu and Tristan Lennox leaves Dylan Garland, Taylor Gauthier and Devon Levi as Canada's three goaltenders for the international under-20 tournament.

Hockey Canada also released five forwards to get the number of players at selection camp in Red Deer, Alta., down to 34.

World junior rosters are 22 skaters and three goalies.

Canada was to play a second intrasquad game in as many days Thursday.

Forwards Adam Beckman, Tyson Foerster, Hendrix Lapierre, Cole Schwindt and Shane Wright were released Thursday.

Canada's 46 invited players quarantined for 14 days midway through camp because two players tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Five were released for health reasons before the players returned to the ice Tuesday.

Canada and the other nine participating countries enter Edmonton's "bubble" on Sunday to quarantine and be tested before the tournament starts Christmas Day.

The tournament is copying the NHL's 2020 playoff model.

Games will be played without spectators. Teams will be walled off from the general public.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2020