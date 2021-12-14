Canadian James Hinchcliffe steps away from full-time IndyCar racing

In this May 19, 2018, file photo, James Hinchcliffe, of Canada, talks with the media after failing to qualify for the Indianapolis 500 auto race, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File) In this May 19, 2018, file photo, James Hinchcliffe, of Canada, talks with the media after failing to qualify for the Indianapolis 500 auto race, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS