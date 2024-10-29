Canadian identical twins go head-to-head for the first time in NFL history

For identical twins Sydney and Chase Brown, football has always been an expression of their brotherly love and a shared family experience.

On Sunday, the Brown brothers from London, Ont. shared some NFL history, playing in the same game on opposite sides. Chase played for the Cincinnati Bengals and Sydney hit the gridiron for the Philadelphia Eagles.

It was the first time Canadian twin brothers squared off in a game, and the second time two Canadian-born brothers played each other.

The Eagles won 37-17. But even in defeat, Chase Brown said the experience was bigger than the game.

“It was a special moment,” he said. “And not only for us, but for our family here in once stadium.”

That included their mother, Raechel, who was in the stands and watched Chase score a touchdown.

“I am most proud of the people that they are,” she said. “They are living their dreams, and they are successful. What else do you want for your kids?”

“This is something that me and my brother have been talking to us since we were kids,” said Sydney Brown. “To share that moment with him in the field, and to go against him, it was awesome.”

Twin brothers Philadelphia Eagles safety Sydney Brown, left, and Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown converse following an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Cincinnati. The Eagles won 37-17. (Jeff Dean / The Associated Press)

Saint Mary’s University Assistant Football Coach Gavin Lake coached the Brown twins when they were teenagers.

“They train together, they sweat together, and I bet they talk each day, when they can,” said Lake.

Lake said Sunday’s game was more than just a touching on-field reunion. He believes the Brown twins can be role models as examples for other Canadian athletes to follow.

“There is a path for others and not everyone can do it with their talent or ethic,” said Lake. “Those guys work their butts off and for them to succeed at this stage of the game is wonderful to see.”

Because of the structure of the NFL rotational schedule, the Bengals and Eagles will not face each other again for another four years. Another on-field football family reunion is not likely to happen again until then.