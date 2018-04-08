

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press





GOLD COAST, Australia -- Canadian gymnasts had a day to remember at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday with a bumper six-pack of medals highlighted by Shallon Olsen's gold and Scott Morgan's silver and bronze.

The haul of one gold, three silver and two bronze raised Canada's total to nine gymnastics medals (3-4-2) with one day of competition remaining.

Canada came into the day with three gymnastics medals: gold for the women's team and Halifax's Ellie Black in the individual all-around, and silver for the men in team event.

Morgan, from North Vancouver, started Sunday's run with a silver in the men's floor exercise before Zach Clay of Chilliwack, B.C., earned bronze in the pommel horse.

Olsen, from Surrey, B.C., and Black then went 1-2 on the women's vault.

"Absolutely fantastic," said Olsen. "The crowd was so uplifting and supportive I can't thank everybody enough for this opportunity. It's just great to be out there representing Canada."

Morgan then took bronze in the rings and Calgary's Brittany Rogers earned silver in the women's uneven bars.

"It was a very humbling moment and I just tried to soak it all in and tried to take a picture in my mind of this moment," said the 24-year-old Rogers. "I've worked hard for it and it's something that could very well be the swan song that I was looking for."