Canadian gymnast Felix Dolci takes silver in men's floor event at Commonwealth Games

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom -

Canadian gymnast Felix Dolci has picked up his second medal of the Commonwealth Games, taking silver in the men's floor event.

Dolci, from Laval, Que., earned a score of 14.166 points, finishing behind winner Jake Jarman of England (14.666).

Giarnni Regini-Moran of England claimed bronze with 13.966 points.

Dolci earned his first medal of the Games on the opening day of competition when he helped Canada to a second-place finish in the men's team final.

Also Monday, Nicolas Vachon of Saint-Hippolyte, Que., won bronze in the men's 81-kilogram weightlifting event with a total weight of 320 kilograms.

England's Chris Murray (325 kg) won gold and Australia's Kyle Bruce (323 kg) took silver.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2022.