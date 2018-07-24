Canadian golfer Graham DeLaet set to undergo back surgery
Graham DeLaet watches his tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 24, 2018 11:19AM EDT
Canadian pro golfer Graham DeLaet says he'll miss another 6-12 months following back surgery.
DeLaet said on Twitter that he will undergo microdiscetomy surgery, the same procedure he had on a different disc in 2011.
"I've exhausted every other option and I know from past experience that this will give me the chance to compete at my best again," DeLaet said in a statement.
The 36-year-old native of Weyburn, Sask., underwent stem-cell treatment on his back in January. He hasn't played in a PGA Tour event since last October.
"Recent imaging has shown that my stem-cell injection treatment from last year has not helped regenerate my L4-L5 disc and in fact has gotten worse since the procedure," he said.
DeLaet represented Canada at the 2016 Rio Olympics and earned a spot at the 2013 Presidents Cup.
An update on my season pic.twitter.com/BpuUu0L3Z6— Graham DeLaet (@GrahamDeLaet) July 24, 2018