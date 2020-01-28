MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA -- Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia have been ousted from women's doubles at the Australian Open.

The No. 4 Czech duo of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova toppled No. 6 Dabrowski and Ostapenko 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 on Tuesday in the quarterfinals.

It's the second time in three years that Dabrowski has reached the quarters of women's doubles in Melbourne only to come up just short.

The 27-year-old from Ottawa isn't finished at the Grand Slam, however.

Dabrowski is still alive in the mixed doubles with partner Henri Kontinen of Finland. They have a second-round match later Tuesday against Australia's Matthew Ebden and Jessica Moore, who are in the tournament as wild cards.

Meanwhile, Canada's Milos Raonic is scheduled to play World No. 2 Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals of men's singles later Tuesday.

Djokovic, seven-time winner and defending champion, is 9-0 in his career against the product of Thornhill, Ont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2020.