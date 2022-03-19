Canadian freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury wins two more Crystal Globe trophies

MEGEVE, France -

Canadian freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury capped his World Cup season in style Saturday by winning gold in the men's dual moguls and securing top spot in the discipline's rankings.

Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., picked up two more Crystal Globes -- one for dual moguls and the other for overall moguls -- after winning the singles moguls trophy on Friday.

He says the weekend was "huge" for him, describing it as his "highlight of the year."

Kingsbury earned a decisive victory over Ikuma Horishima in Saturday's final after the Japanese skier lost his balance on the second jump.

The Canadian beat Severi Vierela of Finland, American Cole McDonald and Sweden's Ludvig Fjallstrom en route to the big final. Fjallstrom later beat compatriot Walter Wallberg for bronze.

Perrine Laffont of France won gold in the women's competition, followed by Australia's Jakara Anthony and American Jaelin Kauf. Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Montreal was the top Canadian in ninth.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2022.