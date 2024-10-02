Sports

    • Canadian figure skater Sorensen suspended at least 6 years for 'sexual maltreatment'

    Skate Canada has suspended ice dancer Nikolaj Sorensen a minimum of six years for 'sexual maltreatment.' (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press) Skate Canada has suspended ice dancer Nikolaj Sorensen a minimum of six years for 'sexual maltreatment.' (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Canadian figure skater Nikolaj Sorensen has been suspended for at least six years for "sexual maltreatment," the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner announced Wednesday.

    The suspension was listed on the office's Abuse-Free Sport registry and is subject to challenge or appeal.

    Skate Canada, the nation's governing body of figure skating and a signatory to Abuse-Free Sport, said in a statement it "has been made aware of the decision from Abuse-Free Sport in this matter and is taking the necessary action to comply with it. 

    "The ban will be issued by Skate Canada."

    The ban is a result of an OSIC investigation into an allegation that Sorensen sexually assaulted an American figure skating coach and former skater in Hartford, Conn., in 2012.

    Sorensen has denied the allegation, which has not been tested in court.

    Sorensen and skating partner Laurence Fournier Beaudry were active last season despite the allegation and investigation.

    In January, the pair withdrew from the Canadian figure skating championships in Calgary. But in March they competed at the world championships in their home base of Montreal.

    OSIC opened in June 2022 to handle complaints and investigations for national-level athletes in sporting organizations that sign on to the program. Former sports minister Pascale St-Onge established it to be an independent body for abuse complaints following Hockey Canada's scandal that year.

    Since August 2023, OSIC has announced eight suspensions, including Sorensen's. The 35-year-old Sorensen is the sixth among those to include sexual maltreatment.

    Tyler Myles is the only other from Skate Canada to have been suspended, with the coach currently ruled to have permanent ineligibility for "Boundary Transgressions, Interference with or Manipulation of Process, Physical Maltreatment, Sexual Maltreatment."

    However, the decision is "under challenge based on applicability of the UCCMS (Universal Code of Conduct to Prevent and Address Maltreatment in Sport)."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News